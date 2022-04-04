The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Realest Mart, Gbenga Omotayo has averred that the company was established out of the need to deal with the problems buyers face when it comes to buying properties in Nigeria.

In his words:”Realest Mart was created out of the passion to deal with the problems buyers face in wanting to buy properties in Nigeria and invest in real estate. It was also as a result of my personal experiences.

I lived in the UK for at least 14 years. I was once a victim (of fraud in the real estate sector). I wanted to purchase a land in Nigeria, and I had been working and saving for it. I sent money back home to a trusted friend to get me a land. But, I never got the land; neither was my money refunded. A lot of people are still going through such issues. They have the money, and they want to invest back home, but they have no one to trust. If no one is doing anything about it, we will be discouraging investors from investing in the country”.

Shedding light on the impact the company will make in the Nigerian real estate sector, the visionary entrepreneur said:”Buying a property in Nigeria should not be a tug of war. If one wants to invest one’s hard earned money, one should not be defrauded. We are here to simplify the process and encourage investors to invest in the country. That would contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.

There are indicators that should ascertain what the real market value of a property is. But, the disparity in what the seller wants and the real market value is just too much. We are trying to see how we can close that gap by negotiating on behalf of our buyers to make sure they get the best deals in the market.

Also, we want to reduce the cases of buyers losing their hard earned money due to buying properties that don’t have clean titles. We make sure every property we sell has gone through a verification and due diligence process”.