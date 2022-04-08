Time was when a reseller would get in early when something was generating some buzz, buy up some of the limited products, wait for a little, then sell them at a profit. Of course, it’s a lot more complex than that, but it’s a sound principle that has lasted hundreds if not thousands of years. Pritesh Patel, a British entrepreneur, is taking all this to the next level by combining cutting-edge tech markets with a sense of reseller community.

Let’s wind back a few years to the mid-2010s. In 2014, Kevin McCoy and Anil Dash created the first non-fungible token, or NFT. This digital item exists on the blockchain and is a single, one-off and unique file. It could be an image, a piece of art, an avatar, or even music. By 2015, the first NFT project, known as Etheria launched. It featured 457 hexagonal tiles. Few were bought.

In 2016, a young, savvy Pritesh Patel began to buy and resell limited edition sneakers. Soon afterward, he began to study web development, including Web3, while succeeding in the Forex trading market. By 2021, Pritesh was doing well in Forex and sneaker reselling but was looking for something new to expand his skills.

At the same time, in March 2021, Etheria suddenly took off. In a mass frenzy, all 457 tiles were sold for $1.4 million. The NFT world had erupted onto the scene. Like any gold rush, investors and exploiters rushed to create their own NFTs. There was a danger the market might burn out, but instead, something new happened – long-term, community-minded, and metaverse aware projects sprung up.

In 2021, Pritesh took his Forex and sneaker reselling skills and Web3 knowledge and dipped his toes into the NFT reselling market. He generated £300,000 in revenue within the first six months. Proof positive both of the viability of NFTs and his skills.

Soon he was working with My Pet Hooligan as their Lead Alpha Caller advising customers on which NFTs to buy and generate profits from. Created by AMGI Studios, My Pet Hooligan is a 2022 NFT – innovative, story-based, metaverse orientated, and community-driven. Owning a My Pet Hooligan NFT doesn’t just give someone a piece of art but a PvP video game character. Only owners of one of 8,888 NFTs get to join the pay-as-you-earn game hosted within their The Rabbit Hole metaverse.

This focus on community drives Pritesh’s new project – Paragn. Pritesh is an expert in reselling, not a creator, so he took the next logical step. He created a community platform for NFT resellers. Paragn already has over 150 members and is constantly growing as NFT resellers come to learn and find new opportunities.

Still growing and developing, Paragn offers its members the chance to learn from Pritesh’s success via videos and written content which is suitable even for beginners; they can also get access to the latest news on NFT projects and drops, as well as make use of an in-house tool he’s developed. There are also giveaways, raffles, and one-on-one mentoring plus project analysis.