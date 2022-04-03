



By Steve Oko



A Green House expert, Dr. Nnamdi Ibekwe, has said that conscious and heavy investment in mechanised agriculture remains the panacea to the rising insecurity in parts of the country.

The owner of the first green house in Abia, who regretted that government had only been paying lip service to mechanised farming, urged the youths to embrace agriculture.



He said his target was to make Bende rice belt a leading rice producer in the South East, adding that he will introduce the same technology being used by Taiwan and USA rice farmers.



Ibekwe who is aspiring to represent Bende North State constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly in 2023, said that if given the opportunity, he would sponsor bills that would re-invent the late Michael Okpara agric revolution in the state.



He lamented the menace of herdsmen in parts of the country including Bende North and promised to support legislations that would help strengthen the enforcement of anti-open grazing law.



The philanthropist, who said over 100 students are currently enjoying scholarships courtesy of his Oziomachi Foundation, also promised to use his position if elected to promote education in the state.



Ibekwe , who is seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he would lay a foundation for grassroots development.