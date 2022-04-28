.

By Juliet Ebirim

In order to create a safe space for women to have candid conversations regarding their mental health, as well as gain valuable advice on how to improve it, Lipton recently hosted the ‘Conversations with Betty Irabor’ in partnership with GoSlo. This event took place at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi.

GoSlo’s contribution to mental health leans on providing an escape for young Nigerians from life’s difficult phases. Hence the call to action is ‘take life slo’ i.e. take out time from your busy schedule to enjoy life or create little joyful moments and celebrate small wins. It tends to achieve this through partnerships that drive conversations around mental health.

It was natural for these brands to work at bringing to life a safe space for women to share, learn and express their experiences with mental health.

The intimate event had Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Adenike Oyetunde, Kaylah Oniwo, Simi Drey, Powede Awujo, Taymesan Emmanuel and others in attendance. It was an evening of engaging conversations and assorted food guests honoured Betty Irabor’s 65th birthday.

This event also showcased five women who won Lipton’s 1 Million Naira grant for Female entrepreneurs, in partnership with brand influencer Taymesan.