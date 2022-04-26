•Succession battle starts after 8th-day fidau prayer

•It has started discreetly —Head of princes

•Oba Adeyemi’s death created a big vacuum —Osinbajo, COMTUA president

By Ayo Onikoyi & Demola Adegbite

BADIRAT Adeyemi, one of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, known on social media as Queen Ola, has given insight on the love story between her and the late monarch.

The late Oba Adeyemi III died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, at the age of 83.

This came as succession battle for the stool of Alaafin of Oyo will commence, after the 8th-day fidau prayer for the late monarch, Vanguard reliably gathered, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and National President of Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, Mr. Adeyinka Aroyewun, yesterday, said that Oba Adeyemi’s death left a huge vacuum that will be very difficult to fill.

Oba Adeyemi and I were Siamese—Queen Ola

Queen Ola, on her Instagram page, narrated how she got into trouble in the Alaafin’s palace when the late monarch started to show other wives she was his favourite.

She said when she heard Alaafin was dead, she didn’t believe it and relived how it all began between them.

She said: “I was thinking it was all lies and that you are coming back but I’m afraid I was wrong.

“The father of my kids, whom I met at an impressionable age, left when it was least expected. Whenever I tell people that the bond we shared can be likened to that of a siamese, having been married to you at age 19, they are more than transfixed.

“We were practically best of friends but the moment they had inkling about whom your favorite was, everything flopped.”

While describing Oba Adeyemi as a father, teacher and husband, she said: “You remain to me, a best father, teacher and mentor and husband that ever bestrode the landscapes.”

Succession battle starts after 8th-day fidau prayer

Meanwhile, investigations revealed that the selection of the Alaafin has always been a rancour free exercise, as the stool is being rotated between the two ruling houses, in accordance with the tradition of the Oyoland.

It was further gathered that the successor of Oba Adeyemi is expected to come from Akunloye ruling house, after Alowolodu ruling house, who produced the last late Alaafin.

A palace source told our correspondent that the bonafide sons of Akunloye ruling house have started signifying interest in the exalted stool.

The source, who spoke in confidence, said: “All the interested candidates would start showing interest after the 8th-day fidau prayer, which will be performed by the Chief Imam of Oyo, Sheikh Mos’ud Ajokidero, and other notable Islamic clerics in Oyo and neighboring towns. Top government functionaries, business moguls and captains of industries are also expected during the prayer.

“After that, the kingmakers led by Basorun of Oyoland, Akinade Ayoola is expected to meet and seek the approval of the Ifa divinity on who among the Princes from the next Ruling House will succeed late Oba Adeyemi.” “It was further gathered that one of the prominent sons of the family that people have been looking up to as the next Kabiyesi died some months ago.

His death, according to our findings, has created a vacuum, as the family is now looking towards another direction that would be acceptable, not only to the deities but the entire people of the town.

The source said: “In Oyoland, we believe so much in the tradition. We are not in a haste to name a new king. Traditional protocol must be strictly adhered to. Sacrifices have to be made to appease the gods and goddesses of the land.”

Succession started discreetly—Head of princes

Meanwhile, the Baba Iyaji of Oyo, Prince Mukaila Afonja, who is also the Head of Princes in the town, said the succession moves would have started discreetly among the interested princes.

Afonja said: “I am the head of the Omooba, Princes, and as we are talking there have been moves but nobody has submitted any application to me.

“The process is this, all the princes from the next ruling house, who are interested in becoming the Alaafin will submit their applications to me.

“After screening them, I will now invite the Oyo Mesi and for example, if the applicants remain like two or a weildy number, the Ifa Oracle will be consulted to know who among them should be chosen.”

He said wealth or status alone would not be used as criterion for chosen the next Alaafin because; there would be negative consequences if the right person was not chosen.

Alaafin was a bridge builder—Osinbajo

In his tribute to the late Oyo monarch, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described Oba Adeyemi as a bridge builder who will be missed.

Osinbajo in a chat with journalists in Akure while on a visit to Ondo State, said: “Aside impacting the lives of many in his community, the Southwest and across the country, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was a bridge-builder whose great intellectual knowledge and depth would be missed

“We all feel a great deal of pain and deep sense of loss. Oba Adeyemi, was a force of nature all by himself, he was a man of incredible knowledge, depth, he was erudite in every way. “”He was a bridge builder and I think he created several avenues in the 52 odd years that he reigned. He created several avenues for people from the Southwest of Nigeria to interact with people from other zones from those very early days.

“He was one of the most intelligent commentators on public life in Nigeria, on politics and he had such a deep knowledge of politics and international relations and international affairs and even in Nigerian political economy.”

On the late Alaafin’s impact on his community and beyond, the VP said: “I want to thank God that he was such an incredible and impactful leader and he didn’t just impact Yoruba land or Oyo State, but he impacted the entire nation.

“Today we celebrate a man who has lived a life of impact, who has reigned as a monarch, not just royalty, but he has royally proved that you can make tremendous impact in the lives of common people and in the life of your nation even while serving as a monarch in just one portion, one part of your country. I think his impact has been nationwide.”

Oba Adeyemi’s death created big vacuum—COMTUA president

Also, COMTUA’s President, who said the demise of the late Alaafin was a great loss to Nigeria, Oyo town and the entire Yoruba race, expressed regret that the foremost Yoruba monarch died at a time when his wise counsel was needed most.

Aroyewun said: “We wish to express our condolences to our patron, who is the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams; Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oloris, princes and princess, the good people of Oyo, as well as the entire Yoruba people on the demise of our revered monarch, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi III.

“Alaafin’s demise was a great loss to the nation; especially at this time when we need qualitative, elderly advice in Nigeria. But we take solace in the fact that Kabiesi lived a worthy life, with great legacies of courage, truth and wisdom.

“Alaafin will be remembered for his commitment to the unity and progress of Yoruba race; and also for his consistency in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition, and also for taking the traditional institution to a greater height.”