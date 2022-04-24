By Ayo Onikoyi

Ghanaian star, King Promise delivered an exceptional live performance when he was recently hosted by Trace Live. The ‘Chop Life’ singer thrilled fans to a top notch performance at the Terra Kulture – the venue of the event.

Comedian, Pencil, didn’t fail to deliver to lift the atmosphere with rib cracking jokes while King Promise prepared backstage. Pencil, who performed for about 30minutes made sure the audience was ready for the man of the night before Hypeman introduced King Promise on stage.

King Promise stormed the stage to the already flowing instrumentation of Alternate Sound band as he performed the first song of the night. He kept the audience in a dancing frenzy all through the show.

Singer, Mr Eazi was the only Nigerian artiste who also graced the stage with the Ghanaian when they sang their collaboration together.

On the choice of artiste, the Managing Director, Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe said that the aim was to introduce other regions in Africa to Nigerians.

He said: “What prompted the decision to host King Promise for the Trace Live was the fact that although Nigerian artistes dominate the African music scene through Afrobeats, there are incredible talents in other regions who are stars within their own rights. Many of them have broken through to become just as big as our biggest stars. Think of Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Soul, AKA, Jozi and the list goes on and on.

Trace Live since inception has hosted the likes of Wande Coal, Phyno, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Falz, and many others.