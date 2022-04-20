Durojaiye Oyelakin John, born on 29 June 1995, known professionally as Meris is a Nigerian Singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur speaks on his career and journey so far in the music industry. Meris, as his fondly called, began his artistic journey right from an early age when he picked up interest in music.

To kick-start this journey as an artist, he released his debut track “Anywhere” in 2019 which was well received among fans. He has also done other tracks and has many studio works underway. Notable amongst his other works is his second single “Falling” which was released in 2020, and also rose to critical acclaim. Meris has made it clear that both singles were self produced in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria.

With his microphone and an authentic Afro-fusion flow from his heart, Meris has all the spark and power he needs to unlock a world of limitless possibilities. From a review of the scoops in some of his closed door interviews, Meris has made it clear that he is all cut out for satisfying his fans.

Aside from singing, Meris is also a business entrepreneur, an architect and a producer. His genre of music is primarily ‘Afro-Fusion’, a subgenre which falls under ‘Afro beats’, where he blends pop, R&B and Afrobeats, to deliver lovely tunes in his unique style.

Meris grew to love music. His love for contemporary African music was heightened by the multi award winning Afrobeat artist Wizkid, who became a major source of inspiration to him over time. With ‘Anywhere’ and ‘Falling’, Meris is still on the path towards self-actualization and with his eyes fixed on conquering the Afrobeats scene, he’s definitely not stopping soon.

In all, Meris is that one person who does whatever he does with top-level commitment and a high degree of resilience. With him, you have a bundle of talents, a whole vibe, a business tycoon and more.