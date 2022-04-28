Rashidi Ladoja

LAGOS—FORMER governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, said he was happy to reconcile with the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, before he transited to the great beyond.

This came as the Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council, ARSADIC, and the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, yesterday, said there are great lessons to take away from the life and times of Oba Adeyemi, who joined his ancestors last Friday.

Ladoja revealed that he used to have a misunderstanding with the late Alaafin during his tenure as governor of the state, due to their difference in principles.

Speaking during his condolence visit to the palace, the former governor noted that the monarch served many governors in the state meritoriously, describing him as one of the best monarchs to consult when seeking advice.

Ladoja said: “He will be missed for his service to humanity and efforts towards upholding Yoruba custom and tradition.”

Oba Adeyemi deserves to be celebrated —Traditionalists, ACPN

Meanwhile, in a statement by its President and Secretary, Aare Fagbenusola Atanda and Fatah Toromade, the ARSADIC described the 44th Alaafin as an extra-ordinary monarch, saying he lived for the preservation and sustenance of the indigenous Yoruba tradition and culture.

The statement reads: “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s leadership style transcended a parochial interest in a particular religion. He lived up to the name and traditional status of his stool by embracing all religious faiths of his people.

“As traditional religion worshippers, we equally enjoyed a robust relationship that was devoid of deceit with him. He was a strong pillar, who provided support for the promotion and advancement of Orisa principles and practices.

“We are very proud for having him as one of our respected grand patrons. His presence across Nigeria and beyond the shores of our great nation truly commanded respect and royalty.

“Baba lived for justice and never shied away from speaking truth to power. He was bold, courageous, visionary and energetic even till his last days. He expanded and increased the fortune of Oyo town, his immediate domain, and made it conform to modern civilization without losing its true identity as an ancient kingdom.

He was a bridge builder —Community pharmacists

Also, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, described the late Alaafin of Oyo as a bridge-builder of young and future generations.

The National Chairman of ACPN, Mr Adewale Oladigbolu, in a statement, expressed his gratitude to God for the grace and privilege given to the late traditional ruler over the countless contributions and goals achieved during his 52 years of impactful and memorable reign.

Oladigbolu said: “Late Oba Adeyemi has written his name in gold as he was so passionate about promoting and preserving cultural values.

“The late traditional ruler contributed his quota to the peaceful coexistence among his people and Nigeria as a whole.”