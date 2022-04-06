Young and talented social media guru and digital marketer, Ajani Hazan Babatunde, popularly known as Haaj Silver, has revealed why he quitted music for his new love, digital marketing, noting some reasons for his actions. He ha also stated his huge plans he alternatively has for the entertainment industry.

The University of Bowen Economics graduate seems comfortable with his romance with the digital world and has taken a huge step to show his level of seriousness. Ajani, who has been able to work with different brands in Nigeria, the UK and US, will proceed to the Preston University in the United Kingdom for a Master’s degree in Digital Marketing come September this year.

While giving reasons for his action, he said” Why I quitted music is a discussion for another day, but let me just say that the Nigeria music industry is deeper than it appears on your phones. Right now, I just want to face what I have got right in front of me not what I left behind.”

Speaking about what pushed him to his new love, he said the Corona virus that locked down the world was a blessing to him in disguise as he was able to find his perfect match.

“I acquired the skill in 2020 during the Corona lockdown. I was formerly into other businesses but during the lockdown it was difficult, so I had to find a freelance profession and I started digital marketing.”

According to him, he now enjoys the new art than any other job even if it’s more paying than digital marketing. “I enjoy doing the digital marketing jobs and also project, talent and brand management. My dream is to connect digital marketing to the entertainment and form a strong community for people to be able to reach out to their favorite celebrities easily through my platform.”

Asked if he could leave his new love for a job in the oil company, he responded, “No I can’t leave it , because I only see myself expand and acquire more skills in digital marketing.”