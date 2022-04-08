Medlin Couture is one of the most talked about fashion brands in Nigeria. Owned by the quintessential Mimi Yina, the brand which was floated in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State some years back has become a force to reckon with in Nigeria, Europe and America.

Speaking on how she built the fashion label into a big brand, the Benue born hardworking lady said “For me we are just starting. I think God has been on our side. I would say It’s God’s grace. When we started in Port Harcourt years back, the name was just Medlin and compared to where we are now, that’s our lowest. I think grace just follows us everywhere we go. We moved to Lagos two years ago and it seems we have been here forever. Contrary to people’s belief that the brand is up there, I think we haven’t even started because the picture that I have we haven’t gotten there yet.

Medlin Boss as she’s fondly called has changed the face of the fashion industry with her unique styles. She’s been able to warm her way into the hearts of fashion lovers with her beautiful and exquisite designs.

“I have always been changing the narratives. I have always come up with something different in the fashion industry and everyone can attest to that. There’s always something that we do differently. That’s what has kept us this far. I have created that niche for myself and I have always wanted to give more. It’s always going to be better. You can’t know it all, but we will keep striving to be better.” she said.

Speaking on the secret behind her success, she has this to say, “When asked about For me personally it’s hard work. Some people have it easy, but for me it’s been years of hard work and consistency. Like I said there’s always that thing that makes you different that distinguishes your from the rest. The secret has always been hard work and consistency.”