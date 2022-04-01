By Monsuru Arilesere

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced cash collection centres called Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH). These are to be established by registered processing companies or deposit money banks (DMBs) based on business needs.

The apex bank said BNCHs would provide a platform for customers to make cash deposits and receive value irrespective of the bank with which their account is domiciled. They will be located in areas with high volumes of commercial activities and cash transactions.

“The key objective of setting up Bank Neutral Cash Hubs (BNCH) is to reduce the risks and cost borne by banks, merchants and huge cash handlers in the course of cash management activities; deepen financial inclusion; leverage on shared services to enhance cash management efficiency,” guideline for the policy reads.

For the CBN under Godwin Emefiele, development financing and financial inclusion go hand-in-hand.

Globally, financial inclusion is a tool for economic development, especially in the areas identified as crucial by the CBN – poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and improving welfare and general standard of living.

A 2008 survey revealed that about 53.0 per cent of adults were excluded from financial services.

But the CBN believed the global pursuit of financial inclusion as a vehicle for economic development had a positive effect in Nigeria, as the exclusion rate reduced from 53.0 per cent in 2008 to 46.3 per cent in 2010.

Emefiele’s CBN had been encouraged by the positive development the Bank had achieved in that area, which included, in collaboration with stakeholders, the launching of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy on 23rd October, 2012. The strategy’s aim is to further reduce the exclusion rate to 20 per cent by the end of 2020.

Specifically, adult Nigerians with access to payment services increased from 21.6 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2020, while those with access to savings increased from 24.0 per cent to 60 per cent; and Credit from 2 per cent to 40 per cent; Insurance from 1 per cent to 40 per cent; and Pensions from 5 per cent to 40 per cent, within the same period.

The channels for delivering inclusive financial services were equally targeted for improvement by the CBN. Commercial bank branches increased from 6.8 units per 100,000 adults in 2010 to 7.6 units per 100,000 adults in 2020, while microfinance bank branches increased from 2.9 units to 5.5 units within the same period.

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were targeted to increase from 11.8 units to 203.6 units and Point of Sale (POS) units a reached 850 from 13.3 units in 2020. Mobile agents, which were nonexistent in 2010, reached 62 units, all per 100,000 adults between 2010 and 2020.

The financial inclusion measures pursued by Emefiele have led to increased access to loans by account owners and the loans have been invested in new businesses and employment which, in turn, have resulted in higher income, improved household consumption, better health and better participation in decision-making making process.

Another impact of Emefiele’s financial inclusion is that it has increased savings. More people now secure their earnings, build working capital for their businesses, earn interest income and meet emergency and major needs, such as paying school fees, purchasing and developing land and engaging in familial and social engagements.

Also, peoples’ funds are better secured with insurance protection against unexpected situations. Access to electronic payment and mobile money platforms has also reduced transaction costs to both businesses and customers, as well as increasing volume of remittances.

Indeed, Goodwin Emefiele has revolutionised financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Monsuru Arilesere from Ibadan