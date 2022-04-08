Singer and songwriter, Moses Felix Ofegor better known as S.K.Y-HB has opened up on how revered pop star, Davido inspires him. The ‘Boss’ crooner noted that Davido’s drive and creativity are traits that endeared him to the hit maker.

“Davido is an exceptional young artiste worth studying. Asides from the fact that he is kind and humble, his drive and creativity are some of the traits that endeared me to him. He is a boss in his own right and I will love to work with him”.

Recounting how his music journey began, S.K.Y-HB who is set to release his new single, ‘Boss Boss’ on the 23rd of April said”: I started doing music at the age of 11, but I wasn’t serious about it. After meeting the CEO of JSL Nation Mr Shonde Joseph Olawale in 2021,I decided to take my musical career to a professional level. That was when I recorded my first single ‘Enter’ which is making waves across music streaming platforms”.

On how far he wants to take his music, he noted: “I see myself performing at the 02 arena and headlining major shows all around the world. I also see my music touching people’s lives and becoming a point of reference. Music to me is a tool to change people’s mindset”.