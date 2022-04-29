Founded by two young Nigerians, Ebuka Mbachu and David Izuchukwu Gabriel CADAC Stores has made online shopping easier and cheaper with effective and accurate management and an easy-fast delivery process

As Ecommerce is being adopted by more and more people to buy their daily consumables and even essential household items and other household items. CADAC stores has ensured that the process of online shopping, from research to purchase and delivery, is faster than shopping at any physical store

CADAC stores works with the best courier services to ensure quick and efficient delivery of products and to bring your orders to your doorsteps within 1-5 working days free of charge.

According to the founders, CADAC stores website is as secure as possible. All transactions are processed on a secure payment gateway, and customers personal and payment information are kept confidential and safe. High-quality security tools are used to protect online data, such as the latest-generation SSL certificates, 256-bit encryption and advanced firewall’.

With CADAC stores you get to enjoy faster shopping, as you do not have to wait for deliveries from stores, and one do not have to get dressed to go buy things from a store. CADAC stores has more selection, as wide range of products which includes mobile phones and tablets, laptops, clothing and accessories, technological accessories, electronics, and electrical accessories are available online, as opposed to only being available in a few or multiple physical stores.

At CADAC Stores, shipping is done by third-party couriers to deliver the products to your home. Orders are shipped and tracked online, so there is no need to go to a store to track the order, this way we are changing the belief of many Nigerians who are reluctant to engage in online shopping that they can shop for less, and enjoy fast and free shipping to complete a seamless shopping experience.