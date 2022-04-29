Big goals can seem overwhelming when you look at the big picture. It can be difficult to see how to get from point a to point b when starting out. The beginning can feel so far from the results we want to achieve when we don’t focus on the small steps it takes to get there. All big goals are really just a series of smaller goals achieved over time, and when we break them down into achievable targets, we have a higher chance of attaining success more quickly. Mitchell Patrick Hennessey explains breaking down your goals in further detail.

Mitchell Patrick Hennessey, publicly known as Hugh Henne, is the founder of Hennessey Capital and co-host of the podcast Pennies going in Raw. A self-made millionaire, Mitchell has built a career based on his passion for the stock market and financial freedom. “We all have big goals, but what separates those who succeed and those who fail is the ability to see big ideas through,” he states. “It’s about breaking them down into manageable steps and getting them done.”

Achieving your goals is like climbing a mountain, which can only be done one step at a time. “People are often frustrated by the work and time it takes to realize a goal,” explains Mitchell. “This is where people get caught up in the challenges and allow failure to waste valuable time. Of course, you are going to fail many times along the way, but you will succeed too. And every step forward gets you closer to meeting your goals.”

To Mitchell Patrick Hennessey, it’s all about the small steps, which ultimately secure you the big wins because this holds you accountable by benchmarking. “If you break down a big goal, that gives you a roadmap to get you to your final destination,” he states. “Follow that map diligently, and nothing can stop you from accomplishing what you’ve set out to achieve.” Mitchell Patrick Hennessey understands this first hand as a man who has amassed over 10 million during the past four years.

“You can’t make your first million if you haven’t made your first $1, $100, $1000, and so on,” explains Mitchell. “True achievers are humble enough to take the small steps but believe in themselves enough to make it to the top.” Knowing what you have to accomplish is the first step, and Mitchell Patrick Hennessey believes that benchmarking, commitment, and dedication will ultimately lead you to success.