.Embarks on resettlement schemes for displaced residents

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the state Ministry of Housing to deliver at least 20,000 affordable housing schemes for the masses in the state by May 2023.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, rrevealed this at the weekend, while giving highlights on the activities of the ministries in the last three years, particularly, in the provision of affordable homes for the masses in the state geared towards making Lagos a 21st century economy.

Akinderu-Fatai, stressed that the measure was part of deliberate efforts to reduce the housing deficit in the state particularly among low income earners.

The commissioner noted that the insecurity challenge and harsh economic realities in the country have inhibited progress in delivering various housing schemes as prospective investors are discouraged in investing their resources due to pervading uncertainties.

Akinderu-Fatai, however, urged prospective investors to partner with the state government, saying there are wide opportunities and enabling environment to invest in the built sector in Lagos.

According to the commissioner, “As this administration winds down its four years’ term, we are set to commission four housing schemes soon, around June:

“We have Odo- Onasa, with 660 units, we are rounding up the connection to the National grid that has been delaying.

“We also have another 445 resettlement scheme in Agbowa for those to be resettled temporarily incase of natural disasters or having the need for resettlement.

“The governor will be handing over that too on the same day, we are expecting a date from Mr. Governor.”

Contractors contribute to delays in building

Speaking on the projected housing schemes for residents in four years of the Sanwo-Olu led administration, Akinderu-Fatai said, “There are alot of work still to be done. The projection is that those projects being handled by private sector are delivered on time. But when it comes to affordable housing schemes, we are looking at 20,000 by May, 2023 via budgetary allocation.

“We are currently working on at least 33 sites, but we are having different challenges like Gbagada scheme because of abandoned project. When a project has been delayed for so long, by the time you return, it is usually complicated.

“Some contractors might not be interested again; some might be dead, while some could have folded up. That is the challenge with Gbagads scheme but we have been able to reach an appreciable stage.”

“If you give me a barren land to operate I can tell you that in 18 months we will finish it, because the process will start, but when you talk about an abandoned project for years, and you have different contractors with challenges, some would have spent the money without nothing to show for it, you will have to start negotiating again this delays completion of projects.

“So what we do as government to get out of a situation of abandoned project is that we push contractors to work. Many contractors would do 40 per cent having collected 60 per cent.

“When you have an abandoned project, it is tough, difficult. For example, Sangotedo, Scheme it took the intervention of Mr. Governor to get it back on track after inspection of the scheme recently.

“Some collect 90 per cent and still at 70 per cent and will be asking for more money,

“So, it has been so difficult for the governor to influence and convince them to speed up work because sometimes we will have to harass them and threaten prosecution. So it’s a difficult challenge.

“The Sangotedo Scheme II, is coming on board soon, 444 units. It’s something I can also assure you that by December, according to plan it will be ready, making 1,188 units for Snagoteo.

“What we have now is 744 units that was commissioned by Mr. Governor recently. We are also thinking about the expectations and sustainability of movement towards making Lagos a 21st century economy.

“The built sector has a very huge role to play in this, we are thinking of building in thousands..Mr. governor has given us marching order to put in place policies and actions that will involve private sector and wherever will can seek help for the realization of building in thousands with readiness to give all necessary support because that is what the people want from us.

“He also ordered us to ensure affordable rates for people to access easily to reduce the huge housing deficit in the state that is why we have approached Federal Housing Authority, FHA funds that is in Abuja. It is basically for low income earners.

“Though, the initial conditions they presented to us is not in tandem with what we have in Lagos. We are still talking.”

Influx of nomads

On the influx of nomads and other migrants the commissioner, expressed concerns over the high influx of nomads of northern extraction into the state with no visible means of livelihood with attendant pressure on accommodation needs due to the insecurity challenge in the region.

According to the commissioner, “Our journey towards making Lagos 21st century economy in housing sector, ensuring our people live in affordable homes, is on course.

“The insecurity challenge in other states is putting pressure on Lagos socio-economic life of the state and residents due to large influx of people. This is another challenge we are currently grabbling with as a government.

“The movement of migrants away from states with breakdowns of law and order into prosperity in Lagos, is another challenge which we have to accept holistically, in terms of provision of accommodation.

“Though, Governor, Sanwo-Olu is determined to tackle the challenges as they come up. He can’t send them back. This is a sub national, they are Nigerians, but we are scaling up to ensure that they follow our rules and regulation inorder to be able to provide the basic amenities for them.

“However, as I always encourage, if you don’t have a place to live in Lagos, please there is no need to come. If you don’t have a job, why don’t you get a job before you venture into Lagos.

“Most importantly, anyone coming into Lagos to stay should secure an accommodation before other things. The idea of coming into Lagos without any means of livelihood and accommodation as a nomad, migrants, is inimical to the safety of residents and economy of the state.

“Now, we have breakdown of system in various parts of the country and the destination point now is Lagos. Everyday, thousands of Nigerians are tropping into Lagos to stay. This is huge on us in terms of accommodation.

“Most of them are living on streets. Mr. Governor has accepted the challenge and he is currently tackling it head-on. That is why we are calling on private sector for partnership in moving on as well as achieving “Greater Lagos” vision and mission together.

“That is why we are building in thousands as a point of duty, with relevant sectors. This government has also helped and demonstrated its commitment to the partnership with private sector in the event of unforeseen challenges.”

Set to deliver 20,000 homes by 2023

Speaking further on the housing schemes, Akinderu-Fatai said, “We have in Egan-Igando, we have over 600 units, we are trying to make it 800 and this year we have divided it into three phases.We are rounding up the first phase with 270 units. People have even paid because it has always been there but the quality and the safety of that particular scheme, some houses have to go down, some to be re-engineered.

“It’s like building a new place entirely and due to lack of funds we have to execute gradually, we are on 270 presently, we will inspect the level of work soon. Basically, this four units, we are sure will happen soon, all these are via budgetary allocation.

“We are also pushing efforts with our private sector partners. One apparent engagements is that of Ilubirin scheme, which work has been going on for sometimes. You will have seen the difference. The new idea for that place is that a lot of sign offs have to be taken from the Federal Government, it was designed in such a way that a bridge will go through the estate. A kind of work and live environment.

“We have a lot of activities going on in Abraham Adesanya Estate, as we speak we have about 640 units, and we are pushing hard with different private sectors to make sure by June this year any of the two schemes come alive.

“Its not within our powers but we are pushing them (private partners} hard, because it is there money they are investing in the schemes. A lot of things have affected most of them and we have to be cautious and exercise restraint the way we push them, albeit, I can assure you we are making a lot of progress.

“Also, by the grace of God we have reached an advanced stage in Imota that we we can say that the project will go on as planned. The Imota, is 3,460 units. Where we have to work via private sector. We have been able to identify a private sector who is ready to deploy technology and negotiation with private sector operators like Dangote, for cement prices, and a kind of technology that will reduce the cost so that at the end, the maximum for 2-bedroom flat will be around N7 to N8 million. That is what we are determined to achieve.

“We want to use this as a springboard of the new focus. Mr. Governor is also passionate about the slums and estates regeneration. A lot of efforts are ongoing in this direction. We have regeneration of Jakande Estates across Lagos. Government is looking for willing private sector partnershio in achieving this and also add more value to deliverables.

“For instance, there Is a place in Ajegunle, Tolu Complex, in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, called “Mosquitoes Village.” This administration has not only put in policies to regenerate the place but put in place infrastructure that will make the people their comfortable and happy for it.

“We also have infrastructural development plans for the place and other areas. Regeneration project requires a lot of discussion and negotiations. This government is working hard to ensure that people are not taken out of their places without talking to them and meeting at a point. It’s not a matter of just throwing them away irrespective of legality. This administration has been talking with them.

“We have identified private partners that are ready to implement the policy. We have made a lot of progress. Our journey towards making Lagos 21st century economy in housing sector a reality is on course. Mr. Governor is determined to achieving this of ensuring our people live in a livable, affordable place.

“We have two sets of housing units: Low income earners, and high net worth earners. What governor has directed us to do is to concentrate attention on low income earners.

“Apart from the fact that the prices are at discounts. For instance, Igando or Igbogbo Schemes. Igbogbo, we sold at N8.5 million 3 bedroom flats, and Ignado at N10 million same 3 bedroom flats.

“But if you go to Iponri with the same amenities, standard. we sold Iponri at N30 million. What this means is that, we built that for high net worth individuals at a profit why we use it to subsidize for low income earners.”