No fewer than five houses were razed at Adeke community, Mobile Barracks area in the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital following a rival cult clash by some youths, which has also forced the residents to flee their homes for fear of being caught in an exchange of gunfire.

It was gathered that the crisis started Wednesday when some youths attacked a young man suspected to be a member of a rival cult group around the Adem community near Adeke community.

The source stated that the cult members of the attacked victim on hearing the news immediately mobilised and staged a reprisal.

He said: “Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to the exchange of gunfire and burning down of houses while shop owners quickly closed for the day and parents scampered to pick their children from schools.

“The security personnel, including Police and Civil Defence personnel, who were deployed to the area that afternoon could not do much as the youths had already set houses ablaze before they arrived.

“The crisis continued throughout the night till early hours of Thursday (yesterday) with heavy shooting and burning of more houses in Adeke area. We couldn’t sleep at all. My children and I were so afraid because of the sporadic shooting last night.

“As we speak this afternoon (Thursday) the gangs have engaged each other in a gunfight while security personnel are also trying to get the situation under control. Contacted, Chairman of Makurdi Local Government Area, Mr Anthony Dyegh, who confirmed the development said he had taken steps to end the crisis.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene were unsuccessful.

