Founder of popular Nigerian-based premium fashion brand, House of Toma, Oluwatoyin Mafoitan popularly known as Toma has hinted how her brand is ready to take over the fashion industry in style.

According to her, ” My brand is known for creative and unique designs that speak on how much we have grown over the years. When people visit our showroom at Lekki, Lagos, they hardly believe that we are the brains behind some of the fashion innovations they see around.”

She mentioned that the brand is here to take over the Nigerian fashion industry as they plan to unveil their new showroom and some mind blowing designs.

With huge patronage from clients across the globe, Toma said she has over the years mastered the arts of fashion and reached out to many people whose love and taste for fashion have helped her to understand the fashion terrain better.

Speaking about her dream for the industry, Toma whose brand clothes top Nigerian celebrities including Kcee, Alex Ekubo, E-money among others disclosed that working with some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers and socialites has pushed her brand to the top and is constantly seeking for new ideas that would keep them her clients for a long time.

She added further that many people may not know that she has been a key player in the entertainment industry over the years and has worked with major stakeholders on different gigs and activations including, Buckwyld and Breathless, Rhythm Unplugged, AY Live, Headies Awards while she worked as a Logistics and welfare, Client service Manager at Now Muzik Entertainment and Buckwyld Media.