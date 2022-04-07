By Ikechukwu Odu

In August this last year, the Federal Government inaugurated the Governing Councils of most of the Federal Universities, including that of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN. University of Nigeria got High Chief Ikechi Emenike as her Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council.

Although the ceremony appeared usual, indications emerging from University of Nigeria show that the emergence of the new Council, with High Chief Emenike as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, might be the best thing that might have happened to the foremost University in recent times.

Vanguard gathered that the Pro-Chancellor on his first visit to the University decided to take a tour of the three campuses of the University, namely Nsukka, Enugu, and Ituku-Ozalla .

It was gathered that, among other things, he decried the poor state of the environment and numerous abandoned projects across the University, but most importantly, he was shocked to learn of the absence of a Senate Building for the University.

The University, which was established for over fifty years ago, is without a senate building. Our correspondent gathered that the Pro-Chancellor, in addition to expressing the determination of the Council to enhance the capacity of the University administration to uplift the University to enviable heights through ingenuous policies, support, and adequate superintendence, promised to use every available connection within his network to ensure that the University gets a Senate Building.

Following the development, Vanguard gathered that immediately after the promise, TETFUND approved the sum of five billion naira for the project, while a sum of N500, 000,000 has been released for immediate commencement of work on the site.

Consequently, members of the Council and the University were in euphoric mood when the Pro-Chancellor, High Chief Emenike, accompanied by the Vice-Chnacellor, Professor Charles Igwe, other members of the Governing Council and the University management performed the foundation laying ceremony for the edifice on 7th March, 2022.

Indications also reveal that the Pro-chancellor is also at the vanguard of entrenching sustainable financial income for the University through the strengthening and restructuring of the University Endowment Fund. It is obvious that with this type of zeal and dedication being demonstrated by the Council, ably led by High Chief Emenike, hope is once again rising for the foremost indigenous University in Nigeria.