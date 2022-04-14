A screenshot from the trending video

By Chinonso Alozie

Hoodlums over four in number on Thursday stormed the Ihitte Uboma local government area in Imo state and shot dead a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Okorie Anthony, at the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration Exercise, CVR.

This was confirmed by the INEC, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and education committee, Mr Festus Okoye in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

According to him, the incident happened at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia ward (RA 02), adding that two other staff were still missing.

Vanguard gathered from the online video that the hoodlums said they wanted to send out the message that there will be no 2023 election.

According to INEC, “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has suspended the continuous voter’s registration exercise in Ihette Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state.

READ ALSO:

“This is the sequel to the report of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Francis Ezeonu, to the effect that on the 14 April 2022, a staff of the commission Mr Anthony Okorie, involved in the ongoing CVR, exercise was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma local government area of the state.

“The REC, further reported that the state office is making efforts to locate the whereabouts of two remaining staff involved in the registration.”

“Before this incident, the commission has suspended the CVR, in Orsu and Njaba local government areas of the state, on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only in the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu, and Ohaji/Egbema local government areas of the state,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria