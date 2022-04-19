Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

By Jonathan Eze

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, is a year older today.

She is an emerging political leader, a proud product of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and a good ambassador of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Imaan is a ready reference for good works, committed to making an impact on the lives and welfare of others.

This, she has demonstrated over and again, with her succeeding flow of humanitarian support to people and communities.A dutiful wife, a mother, caring and compassionate, with the heart of gold.

Her smile is wide, deep, and with a calming presence. She is a listener and a strategic thinker. She is innovative, a perfect example of the modern woman who is grounded and extremely cultured! She is an inspiration to many.

Here is a woman who believes in raising others up, empowering women both young and old, an ardent believer in the power of collaboration.

Within a short period, the Honourable Federal Commissioner has changed the face of the commission, has restored the confidence of the Nigerian people and the developmental partners and has successfully placed Nigeria on a vantage position when matters of migration and Resettlement of persons of Concerns are discussed.

The NCFRMI under Hon Imaan has approached its mandate of providing Care and Maintenance as well as durable solutions to all its Persons of Concern (PoCs) including Refugees, Internally Displaced Persons, Stateless persons, and Returnees among others with every sense of responsibility.

Even though she admits that a lot more needs to be done, she continues to trudge and work at a pace that is enviable, displaying knowledge of the job from the prism of global perspectives.

Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

While Marian Wright Edelman said, “Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life, and not something you do in your spare time.” The above quotes describes her attitude to work and service.

What has kept her going? She once said “When you shift your mindset from one of taking to one of giving, your experience in life changes dramatically.

When your default setting is to give instead of to keep, you discover abundance you.

The political space should open up for this Indefatigable and passionate Nigerian for she has so much more to offer for the service of her fatherland.

Happy birthday to my Boss, my Leader and a Friend. May the years ahead be better for you and all that are yours.

Eze is a media consultant and the publisher of ourtimesng.com