A foremost Ijaw youth leader, Hon. Enetimi Biriala Government has concluded plans to officially declare his intention to contest for Delta State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

The official declaration is expected to take place at his Burutu country home.

Hon. Enetimi is seeking election to represent Burutu II constituency in the State Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC.

He is a long standing committed and loyal member of the ruling APC.

At the recent declaration of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege to contest for governorship of Delta State, Hon. Enetimi was visibly present and part of the team that made the event a huge success.

His numerous supporters were also present.

He has been at the forefront in bringing development to Delta, particularly his constituency using his closeness to Abuja power blocks.

The Delta Assembly aspirant is believed to be popular among the people and a grass-root mobiliser who is passionate about the development of the people.

A lover of entertainment, he is also a philanthropist who has empowered a lot of young persons in the constituency, harnessed talents and supported those in need.

He was a member of the APC campaign council in the last Ondo State governorship election and member of the Presidential Women and Youths Campaign Council during the 2019 general elections.