Sujimoto Group, owned by Sijibomi Ogundele, which has made its mark in many sectors of the economy, especially in the real estate segment, where it is the leader in the country, is also making inroad into the betting sector with its brand, Homewin.

Come May 1, 2022 the lawyer turned entrepreneur will be launching Homewin, a product of Sujimoto which is also a special betting platform that will set another standard for betting business in Nigeria.

To restate his serious he has just signed on an ambassadorial deal with the hip hop rave of the moment, Portable.

It was gathered that some of the existing operators in this business are reportedly becoming jittery knowing full well that the brilliant man does not do his own things in half measures.

Many had to go back to the drawing board for the obvious reason that whatever he touches turns into gold.

Ogundele’s vast wealth of experience as a venture capitalist and investment strategist has provided a solid background in ensuring his housing business achieve its mission in the establishment of classy housing units in Nigeria that can compete globally.

He has also set up Sujimoto bottled water company and a lottery business.

There is no doubt that he has the pedigree for doing well in many spheres of life and Ogundele has proved this on many occasions.

Without a doubt, Ogundele is gradually leaving his footprint in the sands of time as his businesses are definitely gaining prominence across Nigeria and the continent of Africa.

The road to success is not the path you find but a trail you blaze- says Robert Brault.

For those who have been wondering about his meteoric rise in life, one of the things working for him is that he always sees opportunities, where others are bogged down by morbid fear of failure.

Since the businessman dude established his business some years ago, he has continued to unveil what he has in the stock. But if you think you has seen it all you better have another think coming as he has lots up his sleeves.

While many business magnates will inundate you with some bitter-sweet tales considering the inclement business climate under which many entrepreneurs around the world operate lately, Ogundele is busy spreading his tentacles and expanding his coast.

Unlike some others who see investing during a crisis as a gamble of sorts, Ogundele, who loves to lead by example, knows how taking a bold risk can be rewarding.