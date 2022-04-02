A day to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hivoltage Mega Rally, PDP chieftain and former Delta State Gubernitorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke welcomed Hivoltage Leader, Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his mammoth followers back to PDP.

Jaro Egbo and his huge followers are expected to defect from All Progressive Pary (APC) to PDP in a hivoltage rally tomorow at the Ughelli Township stadium, Ughelli, Delta State.

Addressing PDP supporters in Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, Onuesoke said he was elated that Egbo whom he described as a good friend is not only returning to his original party, but coming along with his huge followers.

He also commended Olorogun Egbo for his courage to return back to his original party (PDP), just as he assured him and the entire High Voltage Movement that they will not regret their decision.

“If you are a true follower and supporter of the Hivoltage leader, Jaro Egbo come to Ughellli township stadium tomorrow to identify with the Duke of Campmoses, as he and his teeming supporters say bye bye to APC”. Onuesoke stated, just as he appealed to PDP loyalists to come to the stadium to welcome their brother and his followers.

Onuesoke, who called on all right-thinking persons who are still in other parties to return to PDP, said he is optimistic, PDP will win all the electoral seats in Delta State in 2023.