Premium beer, Hero Lager, is set to host the largest gathering of Igbos in the world with the campaign ‘Nwanne Connect’.

The campaign is in recognition of the Igbo people, their culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Popularly called “O’Mpa”, Hero is a cultural brand mostly preferred by Easterners and those who appreciate quality beer.

The event which is scheduled to hold at the Chuba Ikpeazu Memorial Stadium in the ancient commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State on April 22, 2022 is projected to attract over 30,000 Igbos home and abroad.

By showcasing the unique fashion, music, spirituality, art, and history of the Igbos, Nwanne Connect will be celebrating these sterling qualities that have been the foundation of the success of the ethnic group.”

Nwanne Connect is riding on the heels of a successful Ahagiefula! May Your Name Never Be Forgotten campaign organized last year by Hero Lager.