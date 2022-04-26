By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The close to two million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue state have cried out to the Federal Government to come to their aid and also assist them return to their ancestral homes.

The ordeal and clamour of the IDPs was made known Tuesday by the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior during the flag off of the monthly distribution of food/relief materials to the IDPs in Makurdi.

Dr. Shior who noted that the intervention by the state government was a routine exercise said, “today we are distributing a number of food items including rice, beans, noddles, yams and some condiments.

“Today’s exercise incidentally coincides with the donation by the Victim Support Fund, VSF, funded by one of our elder statesmen, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd). They have been here before in 2019 when they supported in emergency locations where they put up some structures and also donated other items.

“They are here today to donate these items to some of our communities beginning from Guma Local Government Area, LGA, and they have chosen Ortese IDP camp to start from.

“We commend VSF on behalf of state government and the IDPs and like Oliver Twist, we are asking that they bring another round of intervention.

“We also want to appeal that you take this message back to the founder of VSF which is that the IDPs appreciate the support to the Benue State government but that is not enough for them.

“What they want is an enduring solution to their situation which is to return back to their ancestral homes and we believe that T.Y Danjuma can intervene and interface with the Federal Government to do that.”

Dr. Shior who commended other development partners who had been extending support to the IDPs lauded the UNDP for its recent intervention in the state.

“The UNDP were also here to support us; they have trained over 160 IDPs in different skills and have gone ahead to provide starter kits for them. SEMA is housing the starter kits and we will ensure that the trained IDPs benefit from that.

“But as I said before, that is not enough. We cannot keep the IDPs in camps forever. They are also appreciative of the support but they are saying they want to go home.

“No doubt we have a sorry humanitarian situation crisis in the state. It is not only human beings that have been devastated. Infrastructure in Benue state have also been affected, most of the roads have been affected, the bridges have been destroyed, markets, schools, farms and so on have been affected so we are in dire need of intervention to enable the people get back to their normal life.”

