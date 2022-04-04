By Rosemary Iwunze

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) has demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion with the launch of its motor insurance plan for women, Her Motor Plan.

Unveiling the product at the company’s head office in Lagos, Managing Director of the company, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, said that the plan offers to its subscribers 24-hour road rescue and vehicle repair services, as well as access to an exclusive community of likeminded businesswomen.

Nwakuche said: “Her Motor Insurance Plan is an affordable, yet holistic comprehensive motor insurance plan offering coverage and support involving the mechanical breakdown of vehicles. It provides all-day protection and coverage for vehicles against road accidents, theft, or fire. Other benefits include towing service, free vehicle tracker and medical support in the case of an accident.

“The launch of this plan not only reinforces the company’s efforts towards improving lives in Nigeria by promoting gender inclusion, but it also demonstrates its commitment towards democratising insurance through the availability of value- adding insurance products that are simple to understand and accessible.

“The product is the outcome of the extensive research the company conducted to understand the lapses in the industry prior to the kick-off of operations. Women face several challenges at work, home and generally in the society yet they stand strong. This is what we are celebrating with Her Motor Insurance Plan. We believe that the drive of women should not be hindered by the challenges they face.

“Through this launch, we emphasize our commitment to making insurance accessible to everyone. Our message to all women is simple: keep driving, keep moving”.

Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, during her welcome remark, noted that the product further emphasises the company’s overall ambition of creating products that offer value and make better the lives of customers.

In her words, “As a company, we remain committed to providing excellent service to the insuring public, based on research and insight. We will continue to provide service that is simple, quick, and accessible. Anyone can access this plan via our website and other digital channels in two minutes”.