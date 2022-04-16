By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi were prominent when Dutch football legend and four times winner of the UEFA Champions League was in Nigeria for this year’s Champions League Trophy Tour.

The tone for a fun-filled day was set with Seedorf, as well as top officials of Nigeria Breweries addressing the press at the company’s bar on activities for this year’s Champions League trophy tour.

At the question and answer session, Seedorf, a black Surinamese former Dutch international said he was happy to be “home.”

On Nigerian cuisine, Seedorf said that he was at home with Nigerian food because Nigerians had been part of him since his days as an Ajax player.

He recalled that former Nigeria internationals, “Kanu and Finidi were always coming to my house in Amsterdam to eat African dishes. Kanu would say, give me my rice. They would eat well because we take the same type of food. There is no difference.”

He said the tour made possible by Heineken was meant to bring the Champions League trophy to the fans who had been seeing it only on television. “The trophy tour affords thousands of fans the opportunity to see the trophy and have a feel of it. Most of the young fans are dream of winning it one day like I did when I was young.”

On his part, Austin Jay Jay Okocha spoke of his unfulfilled dream of winning the trophy. “As a player, I never got close to the Champions League trophy like I am today,” he said, and the packed venue of the press conference quaked in laughter.

For Daniel Amokachi, his name is etched in the Champions League history; not as a winner though, but as the first player to have scored in the modern UEFA Champions League when he was playing for Club Brugge of Belgium. “My goal in the Champions League against CSKA Moscow brought me fame, really, as it was the very first goal in the history of the Champions League,” he said.

Heineken, the official sponsor for the UEFA Champions League for over 27 years, has continued to take the lead in offering its consumers and football loving fans in the country the opportunity to watch live telecasts of all the matches every season.