…as another 570 pregnant women benefits from state food packs

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State government has concluded plans to commence the enrollment of children born under the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) Programme into the state health insurance scheme.

MICHD is a nutritional support program through which the state government provide weekly nutritional food packs and supplements to indigent pregnant women across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State.

Speaking in Lagos during partners’ engagement forum on MICHD programme, Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale said that the enrollment of these babies into the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme “ILERA EKO” will help the mothers and their babies remain healthy.

Aderemi explained that the MICHD Programme, launched by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was a component of the state Womb to School Initiative geared towards making Lagos safer.

“The Office of Civic Engagement, under my leadership, understands that to create a peaceful and safe environment where government can function optimally, citizens right from conception to birth and through adolescent to adulthood must be given a fair chance to live, grow and become civically responsible individuals who are less likely to exert social pressure on the system.

“Research points to the fact that there is a relationship between maternal malnutrition and dispositions to violence in adolescence hence vindicating the position of the MICHD program which as much as nutrition addresses health, poverty and human capital development concerns, it is also a vital factor in addressing security concerns. Nutrition especially while invitro is a critical factor in addressing predisposition to Violence.”

“Dear Partners, Stakeholders and our mothers this, Engagement Forum is coming on the heels of the conclusion of the Preliminary and Research Phases of MICHD and the commencement of the Launch Phase, where another 570 indigent pregnant women have been carefully selected from 20 LGAs &37 LCDAs to be given food packs and other necessary support throughout the pregnancy.

“Today’s engagement forum avails us the opportunity to meet with the 570 beneficiaries and their babies delivered during the research phase as they would be enrolled into the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme “ILERA EKO”, the enrollment of these babies on the insurance scheme is to ensure the mothers and their babies remains healthy. I sincerely welcome them on board.

“As all is set for the roll-out for the significant Launch Phase of this audacious programme, this forum is therefore a bold attempt to chart a veritable course of decisive actions that will make the phase a resounding success and sustainable.”

Aderemi appealed for cooperation from other stakeholders and partners says in cooperation and togetherness, success is assured.

“I wish to remind us all that whatever our contributions are to the success of this programme, our names will be etched in gold in the history of Lagos State and humanity will always remember us.

“On this note, I want to appreciate the efforts of all the stakeholders and our partners both from the public and private sector, The Special Adviser Office of Sustainable Development Goal & Investment, Ministry Health, Ministry Agriculture, LASHMA, LASRRA, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Alaro City, Birthright, Kimberly Clark, Lasena Water, JAWA Pharmaceutical Company and Rite Foods for their belief and contributions to the MICHD programme.

“The list cannot be exhaustive this why we are still calling on more partners to support the Lagos State Government on this giant stride. I once again profusely thank our partners for being there for us on the journey up till the moment.”