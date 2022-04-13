Dear Bunmi,

I’ve been with my current partner for over a year now and, lately, he’d told me about major relationships he’d had. He said this was in case I heard differently from friends.

He also wants me to tell him about boyfriends I’ve had in the past. Well, I’ve had plenty, especially when I was at the polytechnic, but I told him about just a few, to be on the safe side.

Now, whenever we make love, he wants me to praise his love-making and tell him he’s better than all the men I’ve had. Recently, we ran into an old boyfriend, who I hadn’t told him about.

Now he wants me to tell him about the others that I must have forgotten to mention.

I’m tempted to do that just to shock him. Should I?

Risikat, by e-mail.

Dear Risikat,

What you did in the past is nobody’s business but yours. It seems your man is the type who needs to be re-assured all the time that he’s better than the men in your past.

Try and build his confidence by letting him know how much you love him. Trying to shock him might result in his being totally disillusioned by you.

When next he asks about your past boyfriends, tell him you don’t even think about them, now that you have him!

