Blessing Okoro CEO

By David Royal

As many Nigerians continue to pour out their grievances against domestic violence, relationship and mental health expert, Blessing Okoro, has also narrated how her ex-husband, Lucky abused her in the past when she was 15 years old.

Well, recently the death of Nigerian popular Christian worship singer, ‘Ekwueme crooner’, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has brought to the front-burner the issue of domestic violence.

Following Osinachi’s death, a lot of celebrities, religious and political leaders have been airing their views on domestic violence, with a lot of them sharing their experiences and urging victims to exit such relationships.

Of recent, many Nigerian women and men have left their homes after being abused while sadly some were not able to leave like others did as the hands of death touched over them.

In an exclusive video by Vanguard, a 46-year-old Chinyere who just returned from Scotland was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and this led to her death.

Chinyere was burnt to death along side her brother, Ifeanyi Edoziem by her 50-year-old husband, Benjamin Ogudoro, at their apartment on House 5 Oteyi community, Abule- Ado, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Benjamin has since then been arrested and is chilling at the Lagos State police cell awaiting trial.

Blessing Okoro while sharing her domestic violence experience on her Instagram page narrated that the innocent looking guy was the one she talked about for years who took away her youth at 15 years and abused her.

She wrote:

“Memory lane ….

So funny how I feel absolutely nothing watching this video

Lucky it feels good to write about you again after 12 years ..

2009 5th December.



“It’s been 12 years of my divorce .

You might be wondering why I am posting this after a long long time, i am posting because I want to show you how the men who hit women look like, they don’t always look like osinachis husband, they come in different package .



“Can you believe this innocent guy was the one I talked about for years now, yes he is the famous ex that took away my youth at 15 years and abused me.



“@josie_de_xii witnessed the beating a day to my wedding this day, he beat me in front of everybody.



“My kid sister @da_yan0 witnessed the day he beat me to coma, 2 weeks after our wedding, he was beating my lifeless body .My sister still have that fear till now .



“I heard he is married and still hitting his current wife, anyways that is her decision . Domestic violence is not a joke, this man here abused me to the point that I divorced him at 21 and I feel I did not punish him enough. I am posting this for him to reply me or say jack let me sue him for abuse and molestation .

READ ALSO:



“For 5 years you have not paid one kobo on your sons head, I needed people who know you to know You are that ex .



“Lucky I now have a voice, you knew I was going to be big and that was your greatest fear, but I am 😀.



“The death of osinachi brought back the rage and anger. Anyways it’s all over now and I am free .



“PS ,, see me smiling like goat but you no go know say them slap me that morning and a night to this morning .



“What did you do blessingceo that made this cute man beat you up, nothing, absolutely noting he just love the innocent vulnerable little gal. He was 13 years older than me oooo.

Any way watch full video on my YouTube.”