By Awa Kalu, SAN

Since 1958 when we adopted our federal structure, our security architecture has not been as fragile as it is.

There have been clarion call for something or even a lot of things, to be done about it so as to stem the tide of insecurity. I am not in any way an expert in the management of such matters but I consider myself an informed Nigerian and it is from that innocent corner that I will make a token contribution with regard to the sparks of alarm flying out of concern for the welfare and wellbeing of fellow Nigerians.

As far back as 2002, just about when preparations were afoot for the 2003 elections. U. U. Chukwumaeze (now Professor and acting Vice-Chancellor of the Imo State University) penned some memorable words in a book of essays which I edited. He said: ”Our nation in this age is experiencing a critical transition in which a new social order is struggling to be born. Our system of value is at the melting point without the principles of re-mounding, fashioned and determined.

Our experience is not peculiar and always at such a time, men have gone back to the foundations of law and politics and seek to re-philosophize and re-explain the nature and functions of State and Government. Nigeria appears to be on the verge of a stupendous crisis. There is a confusion in the atmosphere that betokens this advent of a revolution.

The Fourth Republic is about to be baptized with fire. War in the form of inter-communal clashes, a peace not easy to distinguish from war as in the preparation for the year 2003 election, an economic crisis of unparalleled intensity deepened by the acute and chronic fuel scarcity, crime, failure of the police to effectively curb the menace of crime – have all compelled new approaches to problems which hitherto have been settled beyond dispute. Thus, the emergence of alternative policing in the form of Bakassi, Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, the Movement for the Survival of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the Egbesu and the Arewa Youths. This has led to crisis, which involves the ultimate substance of our existence as a nation”

By coincidence, we are also preparing for what will be a substantially difficult election, having regard to well documented and well acknowledged security and other challenges nationwide. There are pangs of anguish in all parts of Nigeria arising from fuel queues that have now disappeared, national grid failure with regard to power, high cost of diesel to ameliorate the erratic public power supply, high cost of living, etc.

Most recently, unknown bandits are alleged to have planted explosive devices on the rail tracks running from Kaduna to Abuja (FCT) which derailed the train. The bandits shot sporadically and killed some innocent and unarmed persons and even abducted some victims for ransom. Investigations have reached fever level and Nigerians anxiously await an announcement concerning those who masterminded this impeachable circumstance. A few days before the train debacle, some other bandits had prevented an aircraft from flying from the International Airport in Kaduna after breaching the perimeter fence.

Without a shred of doubt, Kaduna State has been rendered uncomfortable for lives and property for a long time. The South-East has not known peace for some time with a very engaging conflict between the IPOB and securitymen. The new Anambra State governor has decided to take the bull by the horn and directed his law-abiding citizens to ignore the weekly sit-at-home order, so that Anambra State can regain some normalcy in daily activities. The response from unknown gunmen is to unleash mayhem and mindless destruction on the headquarters of the Aguata Local Government Area.

The aftermath as reported by The Guardian on Monday, April 11, 2022 (Vol. 38 No 15810) is: “Soludo shuts Anambra’s 21 Local Council Secretariats over Gunmen’s threat.” The confusion now is whether to obey IPOB and sit at home or to get about their business as directed by Prof. Charles Soludo. How does one navigate this challenge?

This question is relevant in light of recent Newspaper headlines. ThisDay, Monday, April 11, 2022 (Vol. No 9826) published chilling stories at pages 12, 49 and 51, while at page 30, it ran its Editorial titled: Security challenges in Niger State – Security agencies could do more to contain the bandits. The Daily Sun of Monday, April 11, 2022, (Vol. 18 No. 4946) at Page 4 introduced its story titled: Blood flows in Kaduna, Plateau again. While at page 5, the stories titled: Gunmen shoot, abduct businessman in Kogi; Scores killed, houses razed, as Gunmen attack Ebonyi Community.

Particularly chilling on that page is another story; Again, gunmen raze Imo Attorney-General’s House. The story is chilling because a short while ago, the country home of the Imo State Attorney-General was burnt down, and this time around, gunmen returned and burnt down his father’s house. Is that an act of intimidation designed to impede the Attorney- General’s discharge of his responsibilities? Or is that just an act of wanton violence?

Whatever it is, our security agencies must take note and protect the life of public officers, as well as private individuals. A related development on the economic front is captured by the Editorial of The Guardian Newspaper of Monday, April 11, 2022 (Vol. 38 No 15810) titled: Who is stealing Nigeria’s Oil? Truly, who is stealing Nigeria’s oil?

For some time now, there has been the up and down argument about how to mitigate the challenge of having a central police controlled by the Federal Government (under the aegis of the Inspector-General of Police) to manage law and order in all the nooks and crannies of the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria. Without equivocation, the makers of the 1999 Constitution thought it wise to entrench the establishment of Federal Police in the Constitution. Whether this has been effective depends on whose eyes are examining this very critical situation.

The governors of the South-West obviously think there is a problem and consequently sat together to design the Amotekun as an alternative Vigilante. Similarly, the Governors of the South-East tried to devise a similar response and formed the outfit called Ebube Agu. More akin to Amotekun and Ebube Agu is Hisbah, which is prominent in the North-East and North-West. Having confessed my ignorance in the management of security challenges, I cannot at the moment vouch for the efficacy of any of these state-created outfits because of their obvious limitations as imposed by the Constitution. However, I can say boldly that the corporate world in Nigeria is assisted in the management of their security by outfits who collaborate with the Nigeria Police.

In fact, most Nigerian households, including remote villages, have their own Vigilante services. Even in developed and advanced countries, ensuring life and property has never been a task or assignment left for the official police alone.

Why then is it difficult for all reasonable Nigerians to form the unanimous opinion that having a constitutionally recognised alternative policing is an idea whose time has come? The unanimity in the Nigerian system may be forged by what was said by the founding fathers of America at the declaration of Independence. Those founding fathers noted as follows: ”We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

The resistance to alternative policing is a daunting task that many Federalists have been unable to fathom. That fact shows that a Federal Republic comprising 36 states, a Federal Capital Territory, 774 LGAs, Sambisa and other forests, rivers and rivulets, come under a central command of the Nigerian Police Force. Meanwhile, there are over 200million people to worry about at a human level. Sensitive facilities abound.

Meanwhile, the constitution has designated each state governor as the Chief Security officer of the State, but with tongue in cheek, the Constitution requires the state Commissioner of Police to clear any confusing instruction with either the President or his nominee. What a way to Police. What if the reader is the chief security officer of his household family or his company or his installation?

Notwithstanding your avowed position, you are allowed to issue instructions to a security man at the gate who requires clarification on the instructions you have provided? Believe me, the provisions inserted in the Constitution concerning the security of a state are laughable in a real sense and the time has come to retrace our steps. What the time requires is for each state to set-up a state police force within resources available to it.