By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

One of the former governorship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in kwara state in 2019 general elections, Alh Hakeem Lawal has dumped the party, for Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Hakeem,son of the former governor , officially joined the SDP in his Idi-Ape ancestral home, yesterday accompanied with thousands of supporters and well-wishers.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after formally registering for the party, Lawal said “I visited my ancestral home to pay homage to my people. The welcome from the elders, women, and the young folks was one of genuine love. I pray I’m able to repay their sincere love.

“I’ve consulted widely within and outside our structure across the 16 local governments area, the consensus was that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is the best for us, our group and actualization of our mission and vision for the State.

“Thus, i have listened to the yearnings of my people, and registered as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara state. I was accompanied by the Chairman of SDP in Ilorin East, alongside some members of the local government executives, and all the 12 SDP ward Chairmen in Ilorin East” he added.