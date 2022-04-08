Hafiz Oyetoro endorses The Laud Awards, calls for more educational support

Hafiz ‘Saka’ Ayetoro

By Esther Onyegbula

In her maiden edition, the Laud Awards is an initiative of Arts Drive Productions, created to celebrate outstanding students and lecturers from Nigerian universities; doing excellently well in academics, creativity and entrepreneurship, has been endorsed by Hafiz Oyetoro, popularly called “Saka”.

Describing the initiative as one of a kind, the comic actor and academician called on his colleagues, government and private institutions to rally around every program that helps to promote and enhance the educational sector.

According to Oyelola Olawale Kush, the creative director of Arts Drive productions; “The Laud Awards is an appraisal platform that brings spotlights on students, lecturers and school management doing excellently well in their chosen endeavours.

“We are not limiting the Awards presentation to academic excellence alone. We are touching every sphere of talents; like creativity, artistic excellence and entrepreneurship.”

Explaining further, Oyelola noted that, “We had an open call for nominations and the students responded massively, nominating themselves and their colleagues before the commencement of the current public vote, the vote will run for three weeks before the physical Awards gala.

“We also have voted a category that will be determined by the academic excellence of students from all the participating universities.

“It is our vision to take this platform to all universities, using this noble medium to advocate for improvement in our educational system.”

