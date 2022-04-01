By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A political support group “Got Your Back Nigeria” has said the presidential declaration of Gov. Yahaya Bello which was scheduled for tomorrow is the hope Nigerians have been craving for.

The National Co-ordinator of the group, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, in a statement made available to Journalists,said 30 years ago it was a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said zoning was not the issue nor was power sharing the debate.” It was a Movement anchored by the colossus better known by the initials MKO.”

Nwaokobia Jnr said it was “a campaign popular in every respect and targeted at banishing hunger and making Nigeria great. It was an unusual person, a candidate like no other and a man of means beatified by his love, passion, benevolence and commitment to the common good.”

He said It was hope epitomized by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola MKO of blessed memory.

Part of the statement reads, “30years after, the stage is set and the benevolent spirits are at work yet again. On our hands is a 46years old uncommon phenomenon. He says no to zoning, power sharing and ethnic cum regional politics. He says that Nigeria deserves more than the ‘turn by turn’ normative. That we must like the one that came 3 decades earlier ‘bid farewell to hunger and poverty’. He says that the HOPE that faltered in June 12 is yet alive and realizable. And like MKO he is better known by the initials GYB”.

“In a matter of hours the Eagle Square in Abuja shall host a Declaration of Interest to run for the High office of President in a manner never before seen. Governor Yahaya Bello GYB shall be telling Nigerians at home, those in the diaspora and the entire human pilgrimage about the hope that must be made real. He is declaring his unalterable commitment and interest in the 2023 Presidential election. He wants to be the President of Nigeria come 2023, and he means business”.

“HOPE 2023 is a movement of Nigerians Young and Old, it boasts of great thinkers and ideologues, women and men of immense passion and faith in Nigeria, and has the DG of the HOPE 93 MKO campaign Senator Jonathan Zwingina as one of the Leaders, Hafsat Abiola-Costello the late MKO Abiola’s daughter as one of the leaders, and many reputable statesmen and women as the drivers. It is a New Dawn of great hope before us, this time anchored by the phenomenal GYB”.

“With GYB we shall be building a nation beyond politics. We shall banish hunger and poverty. We shall cremate the politics of creed and clan, and water those of competency and capacity. With GYB it will be a new day of brotherhood and inclusiveness centred on equity, fairness and justice. With GYB government shall raise the margins beyond region and religion, and commit completely to the common good. And with GYB it will never ever again be business as usual. Indeed it will be governance and business unusual”.

“Hope 2023 is a broad movement of Nigerians committed to repositioning our dear Country for greatness and GYB is the face of the new deal”.

“The 2nd of April, 2022 is the moment, the day is here, the Train has left the station enroute the Rock called Aso, and the hope of and for a new, prosperous and glorious Nigeria is on course, countrymen and women, together with GYB it will be a new day and a new dawn for all. Hope beckons”. He said.