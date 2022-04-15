By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

GWALLAMEJI, as it has come to be known, is a popular settlement in Bauchi metropolitan city with an estimated population of about 100,000 inhabitants who are mostly students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi. The evolution of the place followed the establishment of the polytechnic in the area in 1979.

For several decades, many have wondered why and how a town in the centre of Hausa-speaking natives has ended up bearing a name that sounds like that of Yoruba. Findings by Arewa Voice revealed the evolution of the name and how ‘Gwallameji’ was adopted as its official name.

Shedding light on the subject, the Turaki Gwallameji, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad told Arewa Voice how it all started and how the area is now called Gwallameji. He narrated how the first settlers of the area, who were believed to be farmers, named the place ‘Gwoma Daji’, which loosely translates to “Back to the Bush” in original Hausa language.

According to him, some group of Hausa people, who were farmers had approached the Emir of Bauchi around the mid-1800s for a portion of land to enable them to cultivate their crops and tend their cattle. He said that the emir responded by allocating a small parcel of land to them among other dwellers, which they rejected because they wanted a vast farmland to cultivate.

“In the mid-1800s, some people met the Emir of Bauchi who ruled in those days that they needed a portion of land; but somehow, the Emir not knowing that they were farmers, allocated a portion of land to them to live among other people. They rejected the offer and told the Emir that it was better to go back to the bush than for them to live among people. So they moved to this place and called it Gwoma Daji because everywhere around here was bush. But along the line when development started coming in with the establishment of the polytechnic, things began to change. Strangers who could not pronounce the name of the place started calling it Gwallameji,” he said.

Although, ‘Gwalla’ is not a Yoruba word, ‘Meji’, which means two, is a Yoruba word. The Hausa phrase Gwoma Daji showed that over time, non-Hausa-speaking students, who were mostly from the South-West called it Gwallameji instead, because they found it difficult to pronounce ‘Gwoma Daji’ which was the original name. However, following from the influx of students to the area because of the proximity of the polytechnic, Gwallameji has taken the status of a slum and has become a beehive for the good, the bad and the ugly over time.

The good thing is that the emergence of Gwallameji has provided new settlement for students of the polytechnic, while new landlords sprung up smiling to the bank as a result of the new town.

However, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the area and stealing of personal property have become a recurring decimal. Tales of burglary during school holidays have become rampant with students and their landlords having unpleasant tales to tell. Recently, Arewa Voice learned of a case of armed robbery that occurred in the area in which a man was hacked with machete after being beaten to pulp. Narrating the incident, a resident of the area, Mercy Yakubu, told Arewa Voice: “Nobody sleeps peacefully around here anymore. The other day, some thieves stormed our compound and carted away our belongings. There was a man they hacked with machete after beating him seriously. We have noticed that thieves attack people anytime students are on break. They just break into a house and steal all the valuables in the house. The noise pollution is another issue that needs to be looked into. Sometimes, noise from speakers will take away your sleep. We know that it is a student-dominated environment, but these things can be done modestly.”