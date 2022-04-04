By Chinonso Alozie

Unknown gunmen early hours of yesterday stormed the Orsu Local Government Area headquarters, Awo-Idemili and bombed it with an Improvised Explosive Devices, IED.

Vanguard gathered the attack, which was carried out at about 02:50 am, caused panic in the affected communities around the council headquarters.

READ ALSO: Imo Police uncover identities of those who attacked police station

According to an eyewitness, the “hoodlums came in many vehicles and motorcycles shot in the air severally and went to the council headquarters where they threw the explosives into the building.

“The explosives destroyed almost five vehicles and buildings as the council went up in flame. The council has lost a lot of things. Even the offices in the council and that of the chairman were all damaged and other properties on the premises were destroyed.”

Contacted at the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, said: “officially I have not received such information.”