•As Anambra legislature confirms 20 Commissioner-nominees

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Two persons were feared dead yesterday when gunmen attacked the headquarters of Aguata local government area of Anambra State at Ekwulobia and set it ablaze.

Aguata is Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s local government.

This happened as the Anambra State House of Assembly confirmed the 20 Commissioner nominees presented to them by the state governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo penultimate week.

The attack came barely one week after the headquarters of Nnewi South local government area headquarters at Ukpor was similarly set ablaze.

An eyewitness said the hoodlums, who came in two vehicles, attacked the headquarters at about 3 pm.

The source said: “I don’t know the reason for the attack, but I saw two persons who must have died in the attack as they were being put into a pickup van.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident.

He said: “I’m aware of the incident. We have mobilized police operatives to the place. Firefighters and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps have also moved to the place.

“We are on top of the situation and we assure you that the hoodlums will not go unpunished”.

Another resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said,” Nobody should complain when Governor Soludo applies maximum force to fight criminal elements in our beloved state.

“Governor Soludo wants to restore the economy of our state and he is determined to actualize his transformation agenda in our state for the benefit of Ndi Anambra.

“He has shown demonstrable commitment to make peace in the circumstances, but it appears some people take peaceful disposition for granted”.

Recall that the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo had on Monday announced that he would grant amnesty to criminal elements in the state and called on Biafran agitators to come to a roundtable for dialogue.

Confirmation of Commissioner nominees

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the committee on screening at the plenary.

Presenting the report confirming the 20 commissioners, the chairman of the committee and deputy speaker of the house, Dr Pascal Agbodike (APGA-Ihiala 11) said all the nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council of the new administration in the state.

According to him, all the nominees attained the mandatory age required for appointment as Commissioner in the state and also showed the ability to serve.

The lawmakers, thereafter, confirmed the nominees through voice vote.

The speaker of the assembly, Uchenna Okafor, urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state and enjoined them to support the governor in implementing his policies and programmes to uplift the living condition of the people.

The speaker also announced that the governor sent another letter requesting the screening of a new Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Sylvester Ezeakanwa, for confirmation.

The confirmed Commissioners are Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance); Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands) Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works); Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget); Dr Afam Obidike (Health); Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development); Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs); Dr Obinna Ugonnadi; Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources); and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are Mr Paul Nwosu (Information); Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture); Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport); Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment); Mr Chikodi Anara (Home Land Affairs); Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice); Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs); Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment); Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum); and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor has urged media practitioners to give maximum support to the new governor of Anambra State to enable him to succeed.

The Bishop, who addressed journalists in Awka through the director of the diocesan newspaper, the Fides, Rev Father Martin Anusi said the governor has started well and therefore needs the support of the entire segments of the state.

According to him, the media is in a position to correctly inform the people about what the government is doing and urged the practitioners to be up and doing in serving the state.

