GUNMEN have attacked Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Isuofia Community, killing one policeman.

The attack took place at the junction leading to the governor’s house, where security operatives were said to be erecting a security post

According to the information, the hoodlums stormed the arena shooting indiscriminately, forcing the residents to scamper for safety during which the policeman was killed.

The Anambra State Police command was yet to comment on the incident as at the time of filing this report, although eye witnesses confirmed the attack.

It was the third attack by gunmen in Anambra State this week, the previous ones being the attack at Atani Police Station where four policemen were killed, while another attack at Nteje police station led to the death of one of the gunmen.

Gunmen had also penultimate week set ablaze the headquarters of Soludo’s local government, Aguata.

Recall that Governor Soludo, at his inauguration on March 17, offered the olive branch to the separatist groups and unknown gunmen, assuring them of his readiness to make peace with them.

He later set up 15 member committee headed by Dr. Chidi Odinkalu to find a way of.making peace with the agitators. The committee is yet to begin its work.