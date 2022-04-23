.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Gunmen on Saturday morning attacked the Ogaminana Police Station in the Adavi council area of Kogi State killing three police officers on duty.

The attack was said to have been carried out around 2 am on Saturday.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police station from different directions.

The development has caused panic around the town.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP William Aya in a statement said, “Today 23/4/2022, the Command received a report of the unfortunate incident at Adavi Police Division where some hoodlums attacked the station from the opposite direction shooting sporadically but were repelled by the men on duty and operatives of the Quick Response Unit who were on special operations at the Local Government.

“However, the Command lost three of it’s officers during the gun duel, while the hoodlums fled with gunshot wounds as they could not get access to the station.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi Command, CP Edward Egbuka, psc (+), immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area and restored normalcy while trailing the hoodlums with a view to apprehend and bring them to book.

“The Commissioner of Police use this medium to call on the people of Adavi and the adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other Security Forces nearest to them.

“He directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence investigation into the incident”

