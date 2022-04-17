The Guinness Nigeria Board Chair, Dr. Omobola Johnson joined other female board chairs across industries in Nigeria to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day with a Digital Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX revealed that the virtual event was aimed at celebrating the accomplishments of female Chairpersons of NGX listed companies including; Board Chair, NGX Real Estate Limited, Erelu Angela Adebayo; Board Chair, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Bola Adesola; Board Chair, Access Bank Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika; Mrs. Catherine Echeozo, Board Chair of NGX Regulation Limited and the Guinness Nigeria Board Chair, Dr. Omobola Johnson.

During her remarks, Dr. Johnson noted that women want to remain relevant partners and collaborators in the nation and economy building journey of Nigeria, and Guinness Nigeria Plc is proud to be an organization in the forefront, supporting women to advance their professional careers with initiatives that are ensuring employment diversity, equity and equality and balanced inclusion in the society at large.

“Building a greater nation requires all hands to be on deck. Women want to be partners and collaborators on this journey and we cannot behave if we are excluded by law, cultural practices and norms. We must all break the bias in every sphere as men and women. I have had a very successful career because I have been supported by men. So the call for a gender-equal world is a call to us all”, Dr. Johnson further pointed out during her remarks.

Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola while commending the appointment of the women Board Chairs, noted that the appointments not only affirm their leadership abilities, but also speak of their dedicated service and commitment to their respective industries and their long-standing track records of delivering outstanding value.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to supporting global aspirations to achieve gender equality in line with the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 by leveraging our platforms to support issuers and market participants to achieve their gender goals and aspirations”, Popoola noted.

Dr. Johnson’s participation on the ceremony speaks to the efforts of Guinness Nigeria in driving women-related initiatives and diversity, equity and inclusion matters with the execution of strategic programs of Human Rights policies; International Women’s Day initiatives on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; the Guinness Nigeria Spirted Women Network and other initiatives focused on the development of enterprising women in the society.

One of the Guinness Nigeria measures to also ensure equality and work-life balance is the parental leave policy (Maternity and Paternity leave); fully paid 6 months maternity leave for female employees, and fully paid 4-weeks paternity leave for male employees.