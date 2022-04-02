.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Dr Muttaqha Rabe-Darma, a Katsina State Governorship aspirant under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party has unveiled five books he wrote on how to make Katsina State great again.

While unveiling the five books tittled: “Pathways to Greatness – The Katsina State of the Future”, Muttaqha noted that the books would be useful to anyone who eventually emerges as the Governor of the state come 2023.

The former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) said: “for the over three decades that Katsina State has been in existence, it has never been confronted with myriads of difficult challenges as experienced in recent years.”

“Hence, the main objective of writing the books was to provide an independent, indepth and fairly objective analysis of the root causes of our backwardness using social and academic indicators and subsequently provide pathways that will help the state come out of the many collective disadvantages and deprivations experienced in the state till date.”

Thus, “the five books were written to become the most highly prized signature knowledge products to have particularly focused on socio-political cum economic issues and problems facing the state since its creation in September 1987.”

On what motivated him to write the book, Muttaqha said: “My decision to write these books was borne out of my innate desire to help our people overcome the many disadvantages they are daily confronted with. This is what also motivated me to join the governorship race. My study of Katsina State for the last seven years has made me realize that the multiple disadvantages faced by the state are man-made and these disadvantages can be overcome with an efficient government that have robust programmes.”

Muttaqha expressed optimism that with these books Katsina State can get it right again as its key objective is “to give prospective future governments a direction, using workable methods and pragmatic frameworks that will make the state great, providing security and human development that will translate to better living standards for all.”

He however noted that

though the views canvassed in the books are entirely his’, they are nonetheless meant to present the first considerations for the foundations for eventual successes in the quest to make the state great as all the issues raised and solutions proferred in the books were intended to serve as novel ways in the quest for making Katsina State Great Again.

The five books were presented to the public under the auspices of “Movement for Greater Katsina State” and will be distributed free of charge to all interested citizens and stakeholders who are passionate about the development and growth of the state, Muttaqha said

He added that in the bid to ensure that the books reach all interested hands, an app tittled “HOPEKTS” has been designed in the “Google Playstore” where they can go and download all the five books for free.

“All one needs to do is download the application HOPEKTS, register, and thereafter login to access the full books and many more,” Muttaqha said