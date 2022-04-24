By Chioma Onuegbu

A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akan Okon, has promised to diversify the economy if allowed to serve.

Okon, the immediate past Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport made the pledge during his formal declaration for the number one seat in Ekid Itam, Itu Local Government Area of the state.

His words: “We shall diversify the economy of the state. We shall follow up and implement the 2020 post-Covid-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee recommendations.

“We shall also make efforts to establish links with the Federal Government to ascertain the number of solid minerals in the state. Currently, there is no state policy or master plan on infrastructure.

“We shall develop a comprehensive infrastructure development plan as part of the 50-year long term Economic Development plan.’’

In addition, we shall ensure even spread of critical infrastructure including roads.

“We shall develop a holistic state health policy to proactively implement strategies to achieve universal health coverage in the state using primary and mobile healthcare.’’