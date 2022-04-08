The founding Director-General of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Director-General of Saraki campaign organization; Earl Osaro Onaiwu has called for caution amongst presidential aspirants under the platform of the PDP.

Reacting to some unruly comments by some aspirants in the race to take the top job of the presidency, Osaro warned that such reckless comments are capable of causing disunity and chaos in the party.

“There is nothing presidential about anyone who goes about disparaging other aspirants. We are here to rescue Nigeria and I believe with the qualities of personalities so far that have signified interest in running for the presidency, you can not talk down on any of them,” Mr. Onaiwu stated.

“Such unguarded utterances are capable of de-marketing our party and sends a wrong signals of disunity among the ranks of the party ahead of the general election,” he further said.

Earl Onaiwu was particular on the need for cohesion within the party to be able to win the general elections, adding that all aspirants so far are eminently qualified to rescue Nigeria from failure of leadership as occasioned by the inept and clueless APC.

“At this critical moment in the history of our country, Nigeria, all we need now is unity of purpose to rescue our country from further collapse, and not talking down on the credentials of other aspirants.

“The records of all our leaders are in the public glare. We know everyone’s antecedents and no one has the monopoly of verbal misconduct,” Osaro warned.