Political stakeholders and members of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Support Groups on Thursday presented a cheque of N10 million to the incumbent member representing Akoko North-East/Akoko northwest federal constituency for the purchase of his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

Stakeholders that presented the cheque to Tunji-Ojo at his National Assembly office include students, political leaders, elders, and APC Chairmen from the two Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Hon. Olumuyiwa Ajagunla said the support was necessary so that Tunji-Ojo can continue with his unprecedented developmental strides in the federal constituency.

He added that the political leaders that witnessed the cheque presentation were the people that make things happen in the politics of Akoko North-East/Akoko northwest federal constituency.

“We have here seven political leaders from each of the two local governments that make up the federal constituency. As a matter of fact, these are the people that make things happen in the constituency”.

Asagunla added that the stakeholders took it upon themselves to raise money for the forms because Tunji-Ojo has been

too nice and he has also built people as well as identifying with his constituents at all times.

“We know that he has the money to buy these forms, but we won’t allow him to buy them for himself. We raised the money by making contributions of N10,000, N1000, and even lesser amounts. We know that he will still buy forms for nothing less than 20 other aspirants in the federal constituency. We already made payment today for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and we will pick up the forms tomorrow”.

The APC chieftain also said that Tunji-Ojo has transformed the landscape and lives of many people not just in his federal constituency, but across Akoko land.

“He has changed the terrain of his constituency and Akoko at large. People now call him the architect of modern Akoko because of his undeniable performance “, added Asagunla.