Warri Advocacy Network (WAN), a peace building and human rights group, has called on the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to honour a judge of the Federal High Court, Warri Judicial Division, His Lordship, Okon Effreti Abang for being diligent.

WAN is a human rights group which monitors and advocates for the socio-economic welfare of the people with a special focus on the state of courts in the Niger Delta,

The group stated that Justice Abang has proven, under assessment, to be exceptionally dedicated in carrying out judicial duties, irrespective of the state of the court.

In a letter signed by the Project Director and Secretary, Otuedon, Ajueyitse Martins and Dennis Mene, and addressed to Governor Okowa, the group stated that Justice Abang works sacrificially from morning till 8:00p.m every work day with candle lit, thereby deserving an international award.

“We write to bring to the attention of Your Excellency, the exceptional dedication to duty and sacrifice by the underscored judge of the Federal High Court, Warri Judicial Division, who, relative to the very poor infrastructural state of the court and the humongous number of cases, earns our commendation for the 2021/2022 recognition year.

“It is not in doubt that Warri is the only city in Nigeria with a Federal High Court outside any state capital and yet, the only one with a single judge assigned to tackle the very litigation-thick city.

“We have watched keenly for some time now, as an advocacy group and can confirm that His Lordship, Abang Okon Effreti, works sacrificially most times, beyond 4:00p.m and sometimes till 8:00p.m with candle light due to poor power supply situation in the area.

“Even though we have written to our parent body for a nomination of His Lordship for a special international award, we have also resolved to notify Your Excellency of this worthy sacrifice of a fellow Nigerian and humbly request that you visit the said Court to verify our claim as there is now a discernable difference in the progress of cases,” the advocacy group asserted.

For a first-hand verification, the group, in the letter copied to the Chief Justice of the Federation, Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, therefore, urged Governor Okowa to pay the court an unannounced visit with a view to addressing the parlous state of basic social amenities that have constituted a cog in the wheel of progress.

According to the group, to aid the smooth administration of the court, the governor should intervene in the provision of alternative power supply for the court, provision of designated parking lot for lawyers and litigants and provision of waiting room for lawyers and litigants, among others.