By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A prominent socio-political group in Akwa Ibom State, Good Governance Advocates Group GGAG, has thanked God that the agitations over governor Udom Emmanuel’s endorsement of Umo Eno as his preferred successor has slowed down.

The Organising Secretary of the group, Mr Anietie Udo-Udofia, during a media interaction on Thursday in Uyo, noted that a situation where an incumbent governor or even a president does not have a preferred successor, it would amount to serious political risk.

Udo-Udofia stressed that Chief Nduese Essien, an elder and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was right when he had pointed out that a sitting governor has inalienable right to make a choice of who succeeds him.

His words: “It was very shameful to watch and listen to our hitherto revered political elders and leaders become vanguards of personal attack on Pastor Umo Eno, simply because he wasn’t their preferred aspirant which they had prepared to benefit from when such a person eventually becomes the governor of our dear State.

“It would amount to a serious political risk if an incumbent governor or even president avoids their inalienable right of appointing who they feel would continue with their development package, simply because some people would not like the person

to be so chosen.

“Chief Nduese Essien had even said, and we quote: ‘Governor Udom Emmanuel has the inalienable right to make a choice , as an individual and more so, as a sitting Governor. His choice at this level does not represent the anointing imposition or insult to Akwa Ibom State where there will be primaries and subsequent election”.

“We thank God today that such frenzy appears to have given way to some sense of reason because election is not often won on the platform of propaganda alone, but also with tissues of facts, proper political direction and sincere enlightenment of the masses”

Udo-Udofia who described Umo Eno as the best aspirant so far in the 2023 gubernatorial race, commended aggrieved political elders and leaders for seeing reason to drop their sentiments

He advised that politicians should either go into the field and work for the success of their preferred gubernatorial aspirants, or queue behind Eno for the peace and progress of the state.