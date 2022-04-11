By Ikechukwu Odu

A socio-cultural group under the auspices of ‘Nsukka Ezue,’ yesterday, lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his efforts at maintaining enduring peace and stability in the state.

The group equally insisted that the next Governor of Enugu State should come from Enugu East Senatorial District, in line with the zoning policy in the State.

This was contained in a communique which emanated from the National Dialogue of the group on 2023 election at Asada House, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Meanwhile, Governor Ugwuanyi, expressed his pleasure to the organization and reiterated that Nsukka Ezue is “propagating the doctrine of fairness, equity, justice and inclusiveness,” in the state.

The Governor who was represented in the Dialogue by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof. Malachy Ugwueze, also asserted that “zoning is a win-win situation that prevents unnecessary and avoidable rancor and conflict”, and congratulated Nsukka Ezue for its leading role in this direction.

Part of the communique which was signed by the chairman of Nsukka Ezue, Prof. Damian Opata, reads ” All people assembled at the Dialogue event unanimously resolved to issue a communique stating as follows:

“That they appreciate the enduring efforts of the Governor in maintaining and sustaining peace and stability in Enugu State.

“That they appreciate the monumental developmental strides recorded by their brother the Governor in different sectors of the economy.

“They resolved to pass on the message that the next Governor of Enugu State should come from Enugu East Senatorial District, in line with the zoning policy in the State.

“In pursuant of the three above, they unanimously agreed that Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeany Ugwuanyi should be encouraged and fully supported to produce his successor in line with the precedence already established by his predecessors in office in the state.

“They strongly condemn any attempt to frustrate, disorient, and destabilize the prevalent peace, stability and security in Enugu State through the desperate pursuit of selfish ambitions

They condemned the unfortunate and regrettable activities of our brothers and sisters who aid and abet this process of destabilizing Enugu state.

“That the current singular objective of Nsukka Ezue is to strongly support the current zoning formular in Enugu State, in which Enugu East has to produce the next Governor of Enugu State.

“On a final note the Nsukka Ezue Dialogue urged the Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to maintain and sustain the zoning arrangement regarding the Office of the Governor that has been established in Enugu State before him by yielding it to Enugu East Senatorial Zone.”

The event also featured many prominent sons and daughters of Enugu North senatorial District, including the past and serving commissioners, permanent secretaries, members of both federal and state parastatals, members of the academia, the clergy, members of the Nigerian Legion etc.

The dignitaries among others in attendance were Gen. Godwin Ugwoke (Rtd); Rector IMT, Prof. Austin Nweze; President, Association of Nsukka Professor (ANP), Prof. Osy Okanaya; former PDP Chairman, Enugu State, Engr.Vita Abba OON; Hon. Charles Ugwunwama, former member Federal House of Reps, Hon. Prof. Chuka Ezema, former member Federal House of Reps and Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, H.R.M. Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, OON and numerous other personalities.

Key features of the Dialogue were the presentation of papers by three eminent Nsukka intellectuals: Prof. Pius Ike, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Eze and Rev. Fr. Dr. Emeka Ngwoke.

Other speakers who contributed to the Dialogue are the Chairmen Enugu North Traditional Rulers Council HRH, Igwe Barr. Raphael Eze; State Coordinator Enugu State Association of President Generals of Town Unions, Barr. Pauly Eze; Director General, G17, Hon. Emeka Ajogu; Coordinator, Nsukka Women Forum, Hon. Mrs. Chinenye Arua; President, Nsukka Youth General Assembly, Comrade Roy Ekweme; Also, lending voice to the Dialogue was the Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko, who spoke on behalf of all Chairmen of Local Government in Enugu North Senatorial District.