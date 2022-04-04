By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group, Initiative for the Development of Next Generation otherwise known as NEXTGEN has lamented the poor state of primary healthcare in Nigeria with the country recording the global worst maternal mortality.

The group however commended the Edo State government on its efforts to change this narrative with investment in the health sector through the Edo State Primary Healthcare Transformation Programme (EDOPHTP).



The National Director/Project Coordinator of NEXTGEN, Dr. Chinedu Samuel stated this yesterday at the flag-off ceremony of a program to increase access to maternal and child healthcare in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State.

He said “According to the Minister of Health, Nigeria records 830 daily fatalities among pregnant women during childbirth, totaling about 302,950 yearly.

“It is on record that Nigeria has about 512 maternal mortality per 100,000 births now, about the worst in the world. COVID-19 has hit the country hard in a way that it has further impinged on maternal and child health system.”

Samuel said the World Health Organisation in a report titled Maternal health in Nigeria: generating information for action described Nigeria as a country “where nearly 20 per cent of all global maternal deaths happen” while on infant mortality, Nigeria has about 67 infant deaths out of every 1,000 live births while under-5 mortality is 132 per 1,000 live births.



He said there was need to double the efforts in Nigeria to change this negative tide and that was where he commended the Edo State government on its EDOPHTP pledging the commitment of the group to complement government’s efforts.



Samuel said “The EDOPHTP document specifies strategic objective 4:4 as “Reducing neonatal and childhood mortality and ensure optimal growth, protection and development of all newborns and children under 5 years old in Edo State” which it intends to achieve through training of healthcare providers in essential and emergency newborn care so as to reduce maternal and child mortality.”



He said the project which is being supported by EU-Agents for Citizen drive Transformation (EU/ACT) would embark on advocacy visits to the executive and legislature to influence their policies, and train equip some Primary Healthcare workers on modern and Traditional Birth Attendants modern knowledge and skills and Traditional Birth Attendants on their limitations.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. (Mrs) Obehi Akroria who was represented by Mrs. Patricia Osazuwa said the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration was passionate about women’s health hence the slogan “no woman dies while giving birth and no child dies.”