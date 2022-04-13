.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Sociocultural group, known, as Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) has condemned the demand by the Osun State Police Watch for the removal of the Osun state Commissioner of Police.

“The indigenous group of Osun state is calling on the Inspector General of Police that they are comfortable with CP Olawale Olokode as Commissioner of Police in their state and they passed a vote of confidence in him,” OYP said.

In a statement signed by Hon. Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, Speaker of Oodua Youth Parliament in Kaduna, said a group called Osun Police Watch in the state, was demanding the removal of the Osun state Commissioner of Police hiding under the killing of one Mr Abiola.

“It’s not only political but unpatriotic that is begging for a quick reaction of all patriotic Osun state indigenous Youth. On the 8th of April 2022, a news post on social media by Affairs TV gave the indigenous Youths of the Osun state a rude shock because of its unpatriotic contents.”

“After evaluation of the press statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer to clarify the death of Mr Abiola, the Oodua Youth Parliament realized that demanding the removal of Osun State Commissioner of police has a political tone and the Oodua Youth Parliament condemn in totality this unpatriotic act of a group called Osun Police Watch.”

“In the press statement published by the Osun State Police public relations officer, the police made it known to the general public that Mr Abiola sustained an injury during the exchange of gunshots with police while his other gang members ran away before the police succeeded in getting one of them arrested.”

“While a group called Osun police watch claimed that Mr Abiola was killed in front of his house as it contradicted the press statements by the state police command, the Oodua youth parliament as an indigenous group of Osun state had set up 21 man investigation committee to investigate this issue but before the conclusion of our investigation, we condemn in totality the bias, sponsored, political and unpatriotic stands of Osun police watch for demanding the removal of Osun commissioner of police (CP Olawale Olokode). It will interest the general public to know that CP Olawale Olokode is the best commissioner of police Osun has ever had.”

“Hardworking, Youth friendly and used to carry out his professional duty with a high level of humility, CP Olokode is too precious to lose in our state. While we are calling on all meaningful indigenous people of Osun state to give their support to CP Olawale Olokode, we are advising the so call Osun state police watch to stop hiding under civil society organizations to support crime in the state, we advise them to desist from all their planned propagandas and conspiracy to sabotage and demoralized the good work of policemen in Osun state, enough is enough.”

“Since the time he resumed office as Osun state commissioner of police, robbery, kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo and ritual acts have reduced to a minimum in our state” they stated.