By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A Diaspora Support Group of North America and Europe has urged the President of African Development Bank (AfDP) Dr Akinwumi Adesina to contest for president in 2023.

In a statement signed by Dr. Tony Bello, Chairman of Shine Bridge Global Inc., Chesapeake-Virginia, USA on Tuesday in Abuja, the said that the Adesina had endured himself to the Nigerian people.

“We, the Diaspora Support Group of North America and Europe, hereby beckon to all well-meaning Nigerians and co-patriots, at home and abroad, to join us in drafting Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina into the Nigerian 2023 presidential race.

“By the way he has endeared himself to the generality of Nigerians across the board, we would have preferred having him run as an independent candidate if such was possible.

“It is therefore necessary that he contests under any of the two major Nigerian political parties, the APC or the PDP.

“The announcement of his candidacy, no doubt, will be a revelatory message to the world that our democracy has come of age.

“Yes, the name Adesina featuring among the presidential candidates is something of excellent value to our democracy; it is a signal that we are about to leap into a stable par with mature democracies across the world.

“Adesina’s global influence and visionary leadership transcend boundaries as he continues to uplift the poor and empower youths, women, and the smallholder farmers across Africa.

“Adesina has become a national and global influencer of our time whose global achievements, awards and recognitions have become a thing of national pride for all Nigerians.

“Judging from the calibers of those who have shown interest in the presidency of Nigeria after President Buhari, there is no one better placed than Adesina to mount the seat.

“He is an embodiment of leadership in all its ramifications; be it setting the vision, taking actions, gaining alignment, leading, influencing, inspiring, building, collaboration, partnership, humility to learn, charisma, investing in people and processes,’’ the group said.

It also called on other presidential aspirants such as the former Gov. Peter Obi of Anambra, the serving Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello of Niger

State, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state ensure the emergence of Adesina.